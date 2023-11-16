The Forest Department rescued a 15-foot-long King Cobra from a village in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the venomous snake was spotted around a private factory near Govindaperi under the Kadayam municipality of Tenkasi. The video of King Cobra rescue has surfaced on social media. The snake was later released into its natural habitat. Cobra Rescued From Tamil Nadu Temple: Venomous Snake Enters Madurai's Ayyappan Temple, Released in Jungle (Watch Video).

King Cobra Rescued

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Forest department rescued a 15 feet long male Cobra from a private factory near Govindaperi under Kadayam municipality of Tenkasi district (Video Source: Forest department) pic.twitter.com/vExAAV2pbA — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

