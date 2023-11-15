A cobra measuring five feet was found inside the Ayyappan temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday morning. The venomous snake was spotted by the temple priest who came to do the daily worship. He was startled by a hissing noise and spotted the reptile. He quickly called a snake catcher, who arrived at the scene and removed the cobra from the temple grounds. A video of the Cobra rescue has surfaced on social media. Tamil Nadu Man Bites Off Snake’s Head Over ‘Revenge’, Three Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Cobra Rescued From Tamil Nadu Temple:

Cobra enters Ayyappan temple in Madurai, safely rescued later. On Wednesday morning, the priest opened the temple and heard a hissing sound after which a snake rescuer was called. #Madurai #Cobra #Viral #ViralVideo #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/pz2UAOPs6D — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 15, 2023

