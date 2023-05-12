Chennai, May 12: Four people were killed and seven others grievously injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district on Friday morning. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Six People Including Child Killed, Three Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Trichy (See Pics).

According to police, a van carrying a dance troupe from Tiruchendur to Kanniyakumi collided with an oncoming bus at Vellamadam in Nagercoil- Tirunelveli, national highway. Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Case: Biker, Pillion Rider Suffer Injuries After Car Hits Their Bike, Traffic Police React After Horrific Accident Video Surfaces.

The bus was en route to Roshakulam from Nagercoil. Police said the van driver was also among the dead. Prime facie, it appears that the driver of the van had dozed off leading to the crash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).