Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced total lockdown in all districts of state on January 23 that is on Sunday due to surge in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday state recorded 28,561 new Coronavirus cases and 39 deaths in past 24 hours, active case tally reached at 1,79,205.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces that there will be a complete lockdown all over the State on January 23rd (Sunday).#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1P27rj1DGi — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)