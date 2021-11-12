Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday felicitated Inspector Rajeswari for carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders amid waterlogging in Chennai. She got appreciation from netizens for her work on the ground during heavy rains in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Police Inspector E Rajeshwari Rescues Man Trapped Under Tree Amid Chennai Rains; Know More About The Policewoman.

See ANI Tweet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitates Inspector Rajeswari for her rescue work yesterday during Chennai rains: Chief Minister's Office She had carried an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/fQOze6OeyJ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)