Tamil Nadu | NDRF team consisting of 30 personnel from 4th Battalion Arakkonam were rushed to Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district to rescue those trapped due to falling of a boulder to 300-feet underneath quarry mines; 27X7 control room monitoring the situation: NDRF pic.twitter.com/C0iFzspAmV— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)