In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, a glass panel crashed at the Chennai international airport on Thursday, August 28. An official of the airport said that the incident caused inconvenience to the passengers; however, no one was injured. The alleged incident occurred near a restaurant in the airport, reports PTI. It is learnt that passengers rushed out of the restaurant after hearing a loud crash. Soon, the airport staff arrived and put up temporary barricades in the area to prevent passengers from stepping on the broken glass. Glass sheets getting shattered at the Chennai airport isn't new, and the latest incident of August 28 was the 89th instance. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Mumbai Airport Runways Flooded After Heavy Rain? Fact Check Reveals Old Video of Chennai Airport Circulated With Fake Claim.

Glass Panel Breaks at Chennai Airport

