In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai town, heavy rainfall brought by Cyclone Fengal triggered a devastating mudslide, sweeping through homes and causing widespread destruction. CCTV footage has surfaced, showing mud, water, and debris gushing down stairways and into people's homes on December 1. The deadly mudslide has claimed the lives of seven individuals, and rescue operations are underway. Local authorities are working to assist affected residents and assess the full extent of the damage. Tamil Nadu Rains: 7 People Feared Trapped After Mudslide in Tiruvannamalai Amid Heavy Rainfall, 30 NDRF Personnel Engaged in Rescue Operation (Watch Video).

CCTV Footage of Mudslide in Tiruvannamalai

Mudslide Sweeps Homes in Tiruvannamalai

