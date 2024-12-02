Tamil Nadu Rains: 7 People Feared Trapped After Mudslide in Tiruvannamalai Amid Heavy Rainfall, 30 NDRF Personnel Engaged in Rescue Operation (Watch Video)

A total of 30 NDRF personnel have been engaged in rescue operation using hydraulic lifts. A video of the rescue operation has also surfaced online.

Seven people feared trapped after a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)
Dec 02, 2024 09:02 AM IST

In an unfortunate incident in

    Dec 02, 2024 09:02 AM IST

    In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, seven people are feared to be trapped after a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai. The development comes amid heavy rainfall in Tiruvannamalai and other districts of Tamil Nadu. A total of 30 NDRF personnel have been engaged in rescue operation using hydraulic lifts. A video of the rescue operation has also surfaced online. Nilgiris School Holiday: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed in This District of Tamil Nadu Today Due to Heavy Rainfall Warning.

    Mudslide Occurs in Tiruvannamalai Amid Heavy Rains

