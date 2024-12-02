Tamil Nadu Rains: 7 People Feared Trapped After Mudslide in Tiruvannamalai Amid Heavy Rainfall, 30 NDRF Personnel Engaged in Rescue Operation (Watch Video)

In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, seven people are feared to be trapped after a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai. The development comes amid heavy rainfall in Tiruvannamalai and other districts of Tamil Nadu. A total of 30 NDRF personnel have been engaged in rescue operation using hydraulic lifts. A video of the rescue operation has also surfaced online. Nilgiris School Holiday: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed in This District of Tamil Nadu Today Due to Heavy Rainfall Warning.

Mudslide Occurs in Tiruvannamalai Amid Heavy Rains

Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu | Seven people feared trapped after a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai amid heavy rain, 30 NDRF personnel engaged in rescue operation using hydraulic lifts (Video source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/kDWp6DPWeR — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

