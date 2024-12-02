In an unfortunate incident in
Tamil Nadu Rains: 7 People Feared Trapped After Mudslide in Tiruvannamalai Amid Heavy Rainfall, 30 NDRF Personnel Engaged in Rescue Operation (Watch Video)
A total of 30 NDRF personnel have been engaged in rescue operation using hydraulic lifts. A video of the rescue operation has also surfaced online.
In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, seven people are feared to be trapped after a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai. The development comes amid heavy rainfall in Tiruvannamalai and other districts of Tamil Nadu. A total of 30 NDRF personnel have been engaged in rescue operation using hydraulic lifts. A video of the rescue operation has also surfaced online. Nilgiris School Holiday: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed in This District of Tamil Nadu Today Due to Heavy Rainfall Warning.
Mudslide Occurs in Tiruvannamalai Amid Heavy Rains
Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu | Seven people feared trapped after a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai amid heavy rain, 30 NDRF personnel engaged in rescue operation using hydraulic lifts
(Video source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/kDWp6DPWeR
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024
