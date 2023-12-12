After several wagons of a goods train got derailed near the Chengalpattu railway station in Tamil Nadu on Monday, December 11, a train from Chennai to Chengalpattu via Singaperumal temple was stopped for an hour in the Singaperumal temple area. Irked by the delay in being able to resume their journey, passengers of the train staged a protest against the station master. The incident took place at Monday night. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. Train Derailment in Tamil Nadu: Seven Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Chengalpattu, Movement of Passenger Trains Affected (Watch Video).

Irked Passengers Stage Protest Against Station Master in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Passengers staged a protest against the station master after a train from Chennai to Chengalpattu via Singaperumal temple was stopped for an hour in the Singaperumal temple area after some goods wagons of a train derailed near the Chengalpattu railway… pic.twitter.com/SuYd7HLhNa — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

