BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was arrested today, March 6 in Chennai after a scuffle erupted during a signature campaign supporting the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred in MGR Nagar, where Soundararajan had organised the campaign to gather public support for the controversial policy. The campaign, advocating for the implementation of Hindi alongside Tamil and English, faced resistance from local authorities. Tensions escalated when she refused to leave the area without collecting signatures, leading to a confrontation with local authorities. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, Soundararajan was detained by police. Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns as Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor.

Tamilisai Soundararajan Arrested:

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was arrested for organizing a signature campaign in Chennai’s MGR Nagar. The campaign supported the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. A scuffle broke out when she refused to leave without… pic.twitter.com/75qgHTg83k — IANS (@ians_india) March 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)