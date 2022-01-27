Tata group on Thursday get the official handover of Air India. Earlier in the day, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the official handover of the airline. Notably, in October last year, the Centre had sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company. The airline was sold to the Tata Group for Rs 18,000 crore.

Tweets By ANI:

Tata Group gets official handover of Air India — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India successfully concluded today with transfer of 100% shares of Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd along with management control. A new Board, led by the Strategic Partner, takes charge of Air India: Secretary, DIPAM pic.twitter.com/rSTHBn8zSZ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

