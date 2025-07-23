Mumbai, July 23: The Maharashtra government has given an affidavit in Bombay High Court that it will felicitate all the household Ganpati idols' immersion in artificial ponds only, according to an official statement from the Maharashtra Culture Ministry. According to the statement, the larger idols of Ganeshotsav Mandals will be immersed in the sea as per their tradition of over 100 years.

According to the affidavit, the state government had also proposed to take several remedial measures to reduce pollution caused by the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in the sea. The affidavit in the High Court also states that this decision was made after the recommendation of a committee headed by senior scientist Anil Kakodkar. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Get Ganeshotsav Full Calendar With Start and End Dates, Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained.

As per the release, the matter will be heard by the Bombay High Court tomorrow. Earlier on July 10, the public Ganeshotsav, a tradition over 100 years old, was officially declared as the "Maharashtra State Festival." The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by the State's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Advocate Ashish Shelar.

While making a statement in the Assembly, Minister Ashish Shelar said, "Public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak. This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, and linguistic pride, as well as freedom and self-respect. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra. "He emphasised that the Government of Maharashtra is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural significance and global presence of this festival. He also highlighted that certain individuals, for various reasons, have attempted to challenge the traditional public celebration of Ganeshotsav in different courts. Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi) 2025 Date in India: Know Auspicious Tithi Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Holy Fast Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

However, the Mahayuti government--under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar--has acted swiftly to overcome all such restrictions and legal hurdles. Ganeshotsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that continues until Anantha Chaturdashi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday, August 27th.

This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

