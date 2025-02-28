Nikita Sharma, wife of TCS manager Manav Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on February 24, has alleged domestic abuse and revealed that her warnings were ignored by the family. In a video message, Nikita shared her ordeal, saying, “He used to beat me after drinking alcohol, and I should also be heard once.” She refuted Manav's claim that she was sleeping with someone and claimed that her husband had previously attempted suicide multiple times. According to Nikita, the situation escalated over their year-long marriage, with Manav's emotional state deteriorating. Hours before his death, she had warned her sister-in-law about Manav's mental health, urging her to check on him, but was told to ignore it. Nikita has also provided WhatsApp messages exchanged with her sister-in-law, urging her to check on Manav before the tragedy occurred. Manav’s final video, recorded before his death, implicated his wife, stating, “I am fed up with my wife.” ‘The Law Needs To Protect Men’: TCS Recruitment Manager Dies by Suicide in Agra, Blames Wife’s Harassment in Final Video.

Manav Sharma's Wife: ‘He Tried Suicide Before, Family Ignored Warnings’

Nikita Sharma Claims Abuse, Shares WhatsApp Chats

Nikita has also shared WhatsApp chat with her sister-in-law hours before Manav took the extreme step and killed himself. Nikita could be seen requesting her sister-in-law to check on Manav. pic.twitter.com/4DE2MUZkYc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 28, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

