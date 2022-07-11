Harmanpreet Kaur would lead the Indian women's cricket team as the BCCI named a 15-member squad at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Smriti Mandhana has been named Kaur' deputy in the squad, which includes the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol among others. This would be the first time women's cricket would be played at the Commonwealth Games, which begin on July 29.

See Squad:

