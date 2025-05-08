As tensions between India and Pakistan intensify following the launch of Operation Sindoor, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has expressed his willingness to serve the nation, citing his background in pilot training. In a post on X, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “If pilot training can be useful for the country, I am always ready to serve. Even if I lose my life for the country, I would consider myself fortunate. Jai Hind.” Meanwhile, the Indian Army has issued a “proportionate response” to unprovoked cross-border firing by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of May 7 and 8. Pakistani forces reportedly targeted areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors, using small arms and artillery. Operation Sindoor: 25 Minutes of Raining Bombs, Indian Army Releases Videos of Razing Terror Camps in PoK and Pakistan.

Tej Pratap Yadav Offers To Serve Nation Amid India-Pakistan Tension and Operation Sindoor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)