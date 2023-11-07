Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, November 7, used derogatory language to explain the role of education and women in population control. Reacting to Nitish Kumar's statement, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, "Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education." Speaking further, Tejashwi Yadav said that people are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. "This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it," he added. The Deputy CM of Bihar also said that Nitish Kumar spoke on what should be done practically to stop the increase in population. Yadav also suggested that Nitish Kumar's statements should not be taken in a wrong manner. "It should be taken as a sex education," he said. 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar 'Explains' How Literacy Among Girls Helps Control Population, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Nitish Kumar on Sex Education

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar uses derogatory language to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control pic.twitter.com/4Dx3Ode1sl — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Tejashwi Yadav Defends Bihar CM

#WATCH | Patna: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's inappropriate comments in the assembly, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav says, "Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic… pic.twitter.com/0hwWD4oqr8 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)