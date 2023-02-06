Telangana police have booked four persons who had allegedly attacked workers of a fast food centre when the latter refused to provide them with steel plates. The four persons Aakash, Vivek, Kalyan and Amul Raj, had gone to a fast food centre at Yapral road for food. According to the Jawaharnagar police, after purchasing food, they demanded the workers to give plates to them instead of disposable plates. Video: Auto Driver Brutally Thrashed by Three GRP Personnel As Wife Begs For Mercy in Ujjain.

Telangana Crime:

Telangana | 2 people incl a woman employee of a fast food outlet were beaten by a group of four customers on Feb 3 in Yapral A group of 4 men who came to buy food fought with the food outlet employees for not being provided with quality eating plates. Case registered: Police — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

