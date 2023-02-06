An auto driver was brutally beaten up by a officials of the railway police, in front of his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday. In the video, the driver is seen viciously beaten by the three men and then dragged through the street in front of his wife even as the women begs for mercy for her husband from the assailants. An investigation has been launched after the video of the assault was shared online. Police officials, however, claim that the man was assaulted after he hit a railway police official who had intervened after he picked up a fight with a hotel employee. Bihar: Man Dies After Being Brutally Thrashed With Sticks in Chhapra, 2 Injured; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Auto Driver Thrashed in Ujjain:

An auto driver was brutally beaten up in front of his wife in Ujjain,Police officials, however, claim that the man - who they claim was anti-social - was assaulted after he hit a railway police official who had intervened after he picked up a fight with a hotel employee. pic.twitter.com/z4AGYpKh3F — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 6, 2023

