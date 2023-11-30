Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 63.94% till 5 pm in the assembly polls which concluded on Thursday, November 30. The voting was held for 119 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. Long queues were seen outside the polling stations in towns and rural parts of Telangana since early this morning as the polling for the State Assembly at 7 am today. Till 1 pm, a total of 36.68 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the state. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 51.89% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM for Polls, Says Election Commission.

