BJP MLA Raja Singh has been booked for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday. Protests erupted at South Zone DCP office last night demanding action against him. A case has been registered under sections 295(a), 153(a) & other relevant sections of the IPC.

Check Tweet:

P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone, Hyderabad

