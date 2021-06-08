The Telangana government has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for 10 more days till June 18. The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a cabinet meeting today.

Telangana Extends COVID-19 Lockdown:

రాష్ట్రంలో లాక్ డౌన్ ను జూన్ 10 నుంచి మరో పది రోజుల పాటు పొడిగించాలని రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. ఉదయం 6 గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల దాకా లాక్ డౌన్ సడలించాలని, సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల నుంచి 6 గంటల వరకు గంటపాటు ఎవరి గమ్యస్థానాలకు వారు చేరుకునేందుకు వెసులు బాటు కల్పించాలని నిర్ణయించింది — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 8, 2021

కరోనా పూర్తిగా అదుపులోకిరాని సత్తుపల్లి, మధిర, నల్లగొండ, నాగార్జున సాగర్, దేవరకొండ, మునుగోడు, మిర్యాలగూడ, నియోజకవర్గాల పరిధిలో మాత్రం, లాక్ డౌన్ ఇప్పుడు కొనసాగుతున్న యథాతధ స్థితినే కొనసాగించాలని కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 8, 2021

