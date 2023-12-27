A massive fire broke out in Telangana today, December 27. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a scrap godown in the Attapur area of the Rangareddy district. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts in Thermocol Company in Shamshabad, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Rangareddy

#WATCH | Telangana: Fire services reached the spot as fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Attapur area of the Rangareddy district. pic.twitter.com/ZhZD1R6qqx — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

