Nearly 21 persons were left injured, including three in critical condition, after a bus collided with a lorry in Telangana on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The incident reportedly took place in the Indiranagar region of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District. The injured individuals were admitted to a nearby hospital after the accident. Further details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: RTC Bus Collides With Lorry in Kadapa; Six Killed, Over 20 Passengers Injured.

School Bus Collides With Lorry in Telangana, 21 Injured

