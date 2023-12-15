In a horrifying incident that has emerged from Telangana's Siddipet region, a police constable also a Collector's gunman allegedly killed his wife and children before shooting himself in Ramunipatla village. As per reports, the police personnel used a service gun to shoot himself and his family on Friday morning, December 15. The deceased have been identified as Akula Naresh (the police constable), his wife Chaitanya and two children -- son Revanth and daughter Himashree. Police said that they visited Naresh's house when he failed to report to his duties and didn't respond to phone calls. Telangana Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies While Trying To Open Refrigerator in Nizamabad’s Supermarket, Disturbing Video Surface.

Cop Shoots Wife and Children Before Committing Suicide:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)