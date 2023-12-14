In a disturbing incident at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, Telangana, outsiders attacked medical students on Wednesday night, December 13. The assailants entered the campus in a car, and footage showed a student on the moving car's bonnet. Following the alleged assault on six house surgeons, medical students are now staging a protest at the hostel, demanding justice. Three attackers have been identified, while two remain unidentified. Reportedly, a case has been registered against the accused, including the institute's director. Tomato Lorry Overturns in Telangana Video: Tomato-Laden Truck Overturned on NH-44, Adilabad Police Offer Protection to Pricey Vegetable.

Violent Attack at RIMS Adilabad

Medical Students Assaulted at RIMS

Medical Students Protest

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)