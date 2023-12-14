In a disturbing incident at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, Telangana, outsiders attacked medical students on Wednesday night, December 13. The assailants entered the campus in a car, and footage showed a student on the moving car's bonnet. Following the alleged assault on six house surgeons, medical students are now staging a protest at the hostel, demanding justice. Three attackers have been identified, while two remain unidentified. Reportedly, a case has been registered against the accused, including the institute's director. Tomato Lorry Overturns in Telangana Video: Tomato-Laden Truck Overturned on NH-44, Adilabad Police Offer Protection to Pricey Vegetable.

Violent Attack at RIMS Adilabad

After 6 house surgeons of #RIMS #Adilabad were allegedly assaulted by 5 individuals, #MedicalStudents of the college staged a protest, demanding swift and decisive action against the accused.#Medicos alleged Kranthi Kumar, an Asst Professor, allegedly orchestrated the assault. pic.twitter.com/os8pGFOQjL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 14, 2023

Five students from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (#RIMS)-#Adilabad, #Telangana were allegedly assaulted by unknown persons who barged into the campus here on Wednesday night. Police said the MBBS students sustained minor injuries when the unidentified persons… pic.twitter.com/zYVSS8ZjsK — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 14, 2023

Medical Students Assaulted at RIMS

Medicos🩺 at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, #Adilabad staging protest after 6 House Surgeons were allegedly attacked by 5 individuals on the campus premises on Wednesday night The victims identified 3 of the attackers & 2 remained unidentified@The_SidSingh reports pic.twitter.com/VhgFLRgdLM — The Hindu-Hyderabad (@THHyderabad) December 14, 2023

Medical Students Protest

6 house surgeons of (#RIMS) #Adilabad were attacked by five individuals on late night Wednesday. One of the assailants is an assistant professor of the same institute. #FIR has been registered on the allegedly accused. The students are protesting to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/0qjFEMzDrA — shinenewshyd (@shinenewshyd) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)