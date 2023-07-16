An unfortunate incident occurred near Telangana's Adilabad town at Mavala, where a truck transporting a shipment of tomatoes from Kolar, Karnataka, to Delhi overturned at around 3 pm. The driver, in an attempt to avoid a collision with an oncoming car, lost control of the wheel, resulting in the accident. In order to prevent any attempts by passers-by and local residents to seize the valuable vegetable, the Adilabad police ensured the security of the overturned lorry for an entire day. The prices of tomatoes have been skyrocketing for the past few days. Tomato Price Hike: Amid Rising Prices, Centre To Source Tomatoes From Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra.

Tomato Lorry Overturns in Telangana Video:

