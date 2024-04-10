An eighteen-year-old student, identified as Surya Teja from Nagepura village in Navipet mandal, committed suicide by jumping into the Godavari River in Nizamabad. Surya, who recently completed his intermediate education, faced difficulties comprehending EAMCET coaching material. Despite sharing his struggles with his parents, who advised him to focus on his studies, Surya felt dejected and took the step of ending his life by leaping into the river. Telangana Student Suicide: Second-Year Degree Student Dies by Suicide After Failing Exams in Jangaon.

18-Year-Old Boy Jumps Into Godavari River

