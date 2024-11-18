A blast near Sri Sri Yade Mata Mandir in Lakshmiguda, Rangareddy district, Telangana on November 18, has left the temple priest, Sugunaram, critically injured. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. during garbage clearance near the temple premises, causing widespread panic among locals. The explosion has sparked outrage in the community, with residents demanding swift action to identify the cause of the blast. The injured priest was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and police teams have begun an investigation to determine the source of the explosion. However, the exact cause remains unclear at this time. Officials have assured the public of a thorough probe and urged calm as forensic teams analyze the scene for evidence. Hyderabad Temple Attack: Unidentified Miscreants Vandalise Navagraha Idols at Hanuman Temple in Shamshabad Airport Colony, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Explosion Reported Near Sri Sri Yade Mata Mandir in Lakshmiguda

#BREAKING Blast Near Lakshmiguda Temple in #Telangana Leaves Priest Severely Injured Blast reported at 10.30am near Sri Sri Yade Mata Mandir in Lakshmiguda, Rangareddy has sparked outrage & panic, Explosion occurred during garbage clearance, leaving the temple priest Sugunaram… pic.twitter.com/v5BiKp6bRf — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 18, 2024

