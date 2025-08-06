Tensions erupted at Mumbai’s iconic Dadar Kabutarkhana on Wednesday morning as members of the Jain community clashed with civic authorities over the BMC’s move to restrict pigeon feeding. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had recently erected plastic sheets and netting over the feeding zone at the Kabutar Khana, citing rising public health concerns from unchecked feeding. In protest, dozens of agitated community members—many of them women—gathered at the site, attempting to tear down the makeshift enclosure. Several were seen pushing against bamboo supports and ripping open the plastic shed covering the central area. Police deployed a heavy bandobast to manage the crowd and avoid escalation. ‘Pigeons Starving to Death’ Due to Kabutarkhana Closure in Mumbai: Jain Community To Protest at Dadar Kabutar Khana Today, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Sudden Closure Not Appropriate.

Mumbai Kabutarkhana Tensions

The plastic shed has been torn open at Dadar Kabutarkhana. Several woman at the forefront of the protest. pic.twitter.com/XIjrCS48Gf — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 6, 2025

