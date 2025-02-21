The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two key associates of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dala, in connection with a terror-gangster syndicate case. The chargesheet, submitted on Thursday before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, names absconding accused Neeraj Pandit, alias Neeraj Faridpuria, and Anil Singh. According to NIA investigations, Arsh Dala, a member of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was funding a terror-gangster network operating in India, with both Pandit and Singh playing pivotal roles in the operation. Who Is Arsh Dalla aka Arshdeep Singh? All About One of India’s Most Wanted Criminals Reportedly Arrested in Canada.

NIA Charges 2 Aides of Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted two key aides of Canada-based Khalistani designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala in the terror-gangster syndicate case. The chargesheet, filed on Thursday before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House… pic.twitter.com/lMaDOLvtLK — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

