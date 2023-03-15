Parents of Kunal Chandanshiv, a 10-year-old boy, held protest outside the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) school No. 64 in Thane, after their son died under mysterious circumstances. Kunal Chandanshiv died nearly two months ago. A video of his parents demonstrating protest outside the school, seeking an FIR in the matter, along with strict action against the school management, has surfaced online. Maharashtra: Students Protest Outside Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s House in Mumbai, Demand Online Exams (Watch Video).

Anguished Parents Protest Outside School in Thane:

Angry parents protest outside TMC school demanding action against school management after death of 10-year-old Kunal Chandanshiv. BY: @AbhitashS #Mumbai #thane #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/3ITPu1FiHY — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)