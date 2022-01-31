Thousands of students gather outside Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's House in Dharavi demanding that exams for classes 9th to 12th be taken online. The protesting students demanded the cancellation of offline exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. Police had to use force to control the mob.

Watch Video:

"An inquiry will be conducted & action will be taken (on being asked whether the crowd gathered on the directions of Vikas Fhatak, alias 'Hindustani Bhau')," said DCP Pranay Ashok pic.twitter.com/QDqcaWsAaM — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Reaction on Students Protest:

"We've been continuously discussing students' health & safety. I told students to have discussions with me; I'll decide further. But we also have to keep in mind the two-year loss in school students' education": Maharashtra School Education Minster Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/OJbp0PtkLT — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

