A shocking video from Ulhasnagar's Khemani Market in Thane district has gone viral, showing a vendor washing vegetables in contaminated sewer water. The clip captures the man dipping bunches of methi (fenugreek) into the dirty water right behind the market. When questioned about the price, he casually responded, "Mujhe nahi malum, jiska dhanda hai usko malum hai" (I don't know, the owner knows).

Vendor Caught Washing Veggies in Sewer Water at Ulhasnagar Market

#Ulhasnagar | Vegetables washed in sewer water in Ulhasnagar; Incidents in Khemani Market area pic.twitter.com/i1z5SkkSVJ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 28, 2025

