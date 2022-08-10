The Haryana government on Wednesday announced cash awards to the players of the state who represented India at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The government will honour the gold medalist with Rs 1.5 crore, silver medalist with Rs 75 lakh, and bronze medalist with Rs 50 lakh. Along the lines of the Olympics, the players who finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games will also be honored with Rs 15 lakh.

Check Tweet:

