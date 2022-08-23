A shooting incident has been reported from Burari on Tuesday where a man was shot at by two unidentified assailants at around 12:55 pm. The man works as a realtor and a hotelier and he has been rushed to a hospital, ANI reported. "The injured is being operated on at a hospital. Legal action initiated under sections 307/34 IPS and 25/27 Arms act. Crime teams are present on the spot. The investigation is in progress. Further details will be sent accordingly, said police.

Check Tweet:

The injured is being operated on at a hospital. Legal action initiated u/s 307/34 IPS and 25/27 Arms act. Crime teams are present on the spot. The investigation is in progress. Further details will be sent accordingly: North District, Burari PS — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

