A young man’s alarming post on social media, in which he threatened to commit suicide after a heated argument with his girlfriend, sparked immediate action from the authorities. The man’s post drew attention, leading the Media Cell Team to take swift action. Upon detecting the post, the team immediately informed the local police station in Chhattapur, who quickly dispatched officers to the individual’s residence. Upon their arrival, the man apologized for his post, assuring the authorities that he would not repeat such behaviour. He explained the situation with his girlfriend and expressed his remorse. The authorities ensured that the young man was given proper counselling to help him address his emotional distress and prevent any future incidents. Agra: 6th-Grade Student Found Hanging from Tree After Mother Scolds Him Over Studies, Police Investigate.

‼️सोशल मीडिया पर 24x7 निगरानी‼️ प्रेमिका से कहासुनी होने पर युवक ने सुसाइड करने से संबन्धित पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया की, हरकत में आयी मीडिया सेल टीम त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए थाना छत्ता पुलिस को भेजा व्यक्ति के घर, व्यक्ति ने मांगी माफी बोला दोबारा नही करेंगा ऐसी हरकत, की गयी काउंसलिग pic.twitter.com/VYes4gvW5j — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) February 1, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

