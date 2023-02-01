Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2023 in Parliament. The Finance Minister said that the revised fiscal deficit is at 6.4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). During her speech, Sitharaman said that FY-2024 fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP. Budget 2023 Live News Updates and Highlights: 100 Labs for Developing Apps Using 5G Services To Be Set Up in Engineering Institutions, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Revised Fiscal Deficit at 6.4% of GDP:

The revised fiscal deficit is at 6.4% of GDP: FM Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/C8yNAHaA7y — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

