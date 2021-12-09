The Centre on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from India till January 31, 2021 due to new COVID-19 variant Omicron. Notably, International flights were earlier scheduled to resume from December 15, 2021. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues a circular in this regard. In the circular, the DGCA said that restriction would not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by it.

Tweet By ANI:

The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India extended till 31st January 2022.

