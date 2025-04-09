Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently revealed that he was fined twice on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in Mumbai. Notably, Gadkari's revelation came during the Rising Bharat Summit 2025, organised by the News18 news channel. Speaking at the summit, the BJP leader said, "I built the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. I have a car in Mumbai, and I received a challan for it twice. Nobody can escape. The camera catches everything. I had to pay Rs 500". Gadkari also highlighted the importance of traffic rules and said that people should follow the rules instead of complaining about fines. "Fines are not meant for revenue generation," he added. Nitin Gadkari was also asked about the possibility of roads becoming toll-free, to which he said that a "policy that would give relief to tollpayers is in the works." "The toll amount will reduce 100%. That’s all I can reveal at the moment," the Union Minister added. 637 Projects Facing Delays Due to Various Reasons: Nitin Gadkari.

