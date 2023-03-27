Two people were shot on Sunday at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California. After a fistfight on the ground of Gurudwara, the two shot each other. Police say it is not a case of hate crime, but both know each other. Viral Videos of California Police Thanking Sikh Community by Circumambulating the Riverside Gurdwara with Blaring Sirens for Delivering Free Food and Masks Take Over Twitter.

Shooting At Gurudwara in US

The US | "Two people shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California. The shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other," says Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/zKWY58yWOY — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

