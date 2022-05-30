Three people were detained after the ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru on Monday, 30 May, ANI reported. Tikait was addressing an event organised by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha at the city's Gandhi Bhavan where the ink attack took place.

Check Tweet:

Three persons have been detained for throwing black ink at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka: High Grounds Police Station — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)