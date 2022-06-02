Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that about 16 lakh people have taken benefit of 'faceless services' at RTOs. In Delhi, there is an honest government, he said. "We've not done anything wrong. We are not afraid of any investigation, raid or arrest," Kejriwal added.

