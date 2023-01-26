A youth was seen performing dangerous bike stunts on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The man, while performing stunts, tucked a tricolour in his jacket. In the video, many people could be seen recording the act on their phones as the biker burns rubber. The police have taken cognisance of the viral video and launched a probe into the matter. Gorakhpur: Youth Performs Dangerous Stunts on Moving Bike, UP Police Launch Action After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Performs Bike Stunt on Busy Road:

