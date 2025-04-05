In a dramatic protest, sericulture farmers from Udumalai gathered outside the Central Silk Board Research Centre in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, April 5, after over 1,000 silkworms reportedly died due to poor-quality eggs supplied by government centres. The farmers, holding dead silkworms in their hands, demanded compensation and stricter quality control in egg distribution. They alleged the faulty supply has led to significant financial losses, severely impacting their livelihood. Videos of the protest have surfaced online, highlighting the scale of distress among farmers. The agitators have called on the authorities to immediately inspect egg quality protocols. Annamalai Steps Down As Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, Says ‘We Will Choose Next President Unanimously’.

