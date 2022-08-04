The government is looking at new technologies to avoid long queues at toll plazas in the country as the new system will be introduced in the next 6 months, Transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on August 4. Satellite-based toll system where the GPS will be there in a car and the toll will be directly subtracted from the passenger's bank account and the other option is through number plates, said Transport minister.

