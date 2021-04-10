Farmers in Coimbatore Suffer Are Prices Of Tomato Go Down to Rs 3 Per Kg:

Tamil Nadu: Farmers growing tomatoes in Coimbatore say they suffer losses "Prices of tomatoes have come down to Rs 3 per kg. I spent Rs 1 lakh to cultivate tomatoes in the farms. But despite having good produce I suffered a loss of Rs 40,000 per acre," said a farmer (09.04) pic.twitter.com/TH76OU0BwY — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

