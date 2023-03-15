The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva's car and house in Trichy were attacked, allegedly by Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru's supporters, on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, the attack was in response to Siva earlier showing black flags to Minister Nehru. "Based on the footage of CCTV cameras our Investigation is going on," Deputy Police Commissioner, Trichy South said. Tamil Nadu Acid Attack: Woman Arrested In Cuddalore for Throwing Acid on Daughter-in-Law.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s House and Car Vandalised:

Trichy, Tamil Nadu | DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva's house and car have been attacked today morning. Based on the footage of CCTV cameras our Investigation is going on: Deputy Police Commissioner, Trichy South pic.twitter.com/u7IeRvQWOb — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

