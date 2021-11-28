BJP has taken a massive lead in the Tripura civic poll. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has won 29 wards out of 51 bagging majority in the Agartala Municipal Corporation, as per State Election Commission. Counting is underway in the rest.

