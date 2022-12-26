In an unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, an overloaded truck loaded with sugarcane collided with a high tension line in Hapur. In the incident, truck driver died on the spot due to electrocution in the vehicle. As per reports, the incident took place on Palwada Road of Garhmukteshwar Kotwali police station area. Earlier, a video of an overloaded truck with sugarcane being stuck under a flyover in Hapur went viral on social media. Truck Overloaded With Sugarcane Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)